CHARLESTON - "Marine Mammals, an Ecological Prospective" will be the topic of a Shoreline Education for Awareness seminar which will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, March, 16, at the Oregon Institute of Marine Biology Boathouse Auditorium, 63466 Boat Basin Drive in Charleston.
There will be two presentations: Marine Mammals will be presented by Nancy Treneman, research assistant, Oregon Institute of Marine Biology. Teneman will identify the marine mammals seen along the Oregon Coast and provide information about their life cycles and marine habitat.
Treneman's presentation will be followed by Dr. Dawn Goley, director of the Marine Mammal Education and Research Program at Humbolt State University, who will talk about the important marine mammal stranding program
After the programs, SEA will set up spotting scopes at the Simpson Reef marine mammal haul out site.
To reach the Boathouse Auditorium, drive to the end of Boat Basin Road and park across from the ODFW office. Walk past the U.S. Coast Guard residential area to the Boathouse. There will be directional signs. Bring a sack lunch. Other refreshments will be provided. For information, visit www.sea-edu.org or call 541-313-6751.