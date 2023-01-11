Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

The Marine Board’s Boating Facility Program received two grant applications requesting conditional funding approval for its 2023-2025 Cycle One grants. The Marine Board wants to hear from stakeholders and boaters on the grant applications.

Public comments are an important part of the grant application evaluation process and will be provided to the Marine Board prior to January 25, 2023, board meeting. The deadline to review applications and provide comments is January 20, 2023.



