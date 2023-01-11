The Marine Board’s Boating Facility Program received two grant applications requesting conditional funding approval for its 2023-2025 Cycle One grants. The Marine Board wants to hear from stakeholders and boaters on the grant applications.
Public comments are an important part of the grant application evaluation process and will be provided to the Marine Board prior to January 25, 2023, board meeting. The deadline to review applications and provide comments is January 20, 2023.
The grant applicants are requesting $2.9 million, with a total project value of $10 million for boating facility improvements benefitting both motorized and nonmotorized users. The applicants have permits in hand and are ready to complete construction in 2023 if funding can be secured. Applicants hope to secure materials and complete the bidding process prior to the permitted in-water construction window.
Applications for Cycle One motorized and nonmotorized funding close March 13, 2023. This is the first grant funding opportunity for larger projects to improve motorized and nonmotorized boating access.
Visit the Boating Facility Grant Application Comment Page to view the project applications and provide your feedback.
