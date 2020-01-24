SALEM — The Oregon State Marine Board approved several administrative rules, among other business, during its quarterly board meeting Jan. 22.
The board approved an amendment to the personal watercraft operating rules to allow youth competition and sanctioned training. They also approved an amendment removing public record fees from administrative rules with instructions to refer to Department of Administrative Services policy.
They also initiated rulemaking to have personal flotation device labeling rules be consistent with U.S. Coast Guard rules, amended rules removing the requirement to give written notice of changes to first aid/CPR certification expiration dates for registered outfitters and guides, and amended rules to reflect changes in U.S. Coast Guard fire extinguisher standards.
You have free articles remaining.
In addition, the board adopted rules allowing the use of electric motors at slow-no wake speed on Gold Lake. They also heard comments from homeowners, environmental groups and other stakeholders about boating activities on the Willamette River.
More information on what was discussed in the meeting can be found at Oregon.gov/osmb/info/Pages/Board-and-Public-Meetings.aspx.