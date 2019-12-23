BANDON — Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, the grant-making department of Bandon Dunes Golf Resort, is undergoing an executive director transition.
"For the past eight years, Jim Seeley has served as executive director and managed the formation and growth of WRCA, utilizing over $4.5 million of the Keiser family’s generosity and Bandon Dunes Golf Resort to support projects in the communities along Oregon’s South Coast," said General Manager Don Crowe in an email announcement on Dec. 23.
Prior to joining WRCA, Seeley served for over 17 years as the executive vice president of operations for KemperSports in Northbrook, Ill. While at KemperSports, Seeley launched the KemperSports Green to a Tee™ environmental program.
"Jim has done a tremendous job in the formation of WRCA and positioning it for the future," Crowe said. "Working alongside Jim since WRCA’s inception, Marie Simonds’ leadership has been recognized by community partners, WRCA grantees and the WRCA Steering Committee.
"At this time, I’d like to welcome Marie Simonds to the position of executive director of Wild Rivers Coast Alliance," Crowe wrote.
You have free articles remaining.
Simonds will continue WRCA’s community focused efforts and grant making that supports local economic development, conservation efforts and community projects.
Simonds has also served on the Bandon School Board since 2018. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Boise State University.
She also is involved with other boards and committees, including Travel Southern Oregon Coast, South Coast Development Council, Greater Bandon Association Economic Development Committee, Oregon's South Coast Regional Tourism Network, Coos and Curry County Housing Action Teams and Oregon Community Foundation's South Coast Leadership Council. Marie also serves as the co-chair of the South Coast's GO Kids initiative for the Oregon Community Foundation.
Simonds and her husband Jeff have lived in the area for over 15 years and have two boys who attend Bandon schools. They enjoy being outdoors on the South Coast including going for hikes, paddle boarding, mountain biking and playing golf.
"Please join me in congratulating Marie on her promotion and wishing her much success in the coming years," Crowe said.