Shawn March, RN, and Chelsea Freitag were voted employees of the year by their peers at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
March was voted the Clinical Employee of the Year. He is the manager of the SCHHC Surgical Services Department and Chief Information Officer Scott McEachern said March received several notes of support from his colleagues, including:
“He is one of the best working managers in our Surgical Services Department.”
“He is the most progressive and thoughtful supervisor. Shawn has been a leader and advisor to all of us in our department.”
“He has a kind heart and is instrumental in looking for new ways to bring surgeons and surgical procedures to SCHHC.”
Freitag was voted Non-Clinical Employee of the Year. She received the Employee of the Month Award in July, 2020, as the Patient Access Specialist III in the Patient Access Services Admitting Department.
“Chelsea was nominated because she is a key player in making the admitting department run so smoothly and efficiently,” McEachern said. “With a friendly and welcoming style, Chelsea provides kind and caring help to every patient, taking the time to answer questions and complete all required paperwork effectively to ensure a smooth process.
“She has a wonderful rapport with all of our local physician’s offices as well. She is the go-to person when our coders need questions answered about order issues.”
Freitag also learned quickly in her brief time in the SCHHC human relations department.
“She is a very versatile employee who can be put in any area of work within this department and be successful in accomplishing all her tasks,” McEachern said. “Chelsea always goes above and beyond to help others every day.”
As employees of the year, March and Freitag will each receive a commemorative plaque at the next Southern Coos Health District board meeting on January 28.
