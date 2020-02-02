OREGON COAST — Approximately 41% of Oregon’s 362-mile coastline is made up of rocky habitat. Most visitors would recognize the dramatic headlands, tide pools, rocky beaches, cliffs, and offshore rocks while they are traveling along U.S. Highway 101. These sites are managed by multiple state and federal agencies using a coordinated framework, known as the Territorial Sea Plan, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development. Part 3 of this plan, the Rocky Habitat Management Strategy, aims to help sustain and support the use and health of rocky habitat resources. This strategy is undergoing an update to assure its goals are being met and the public's input is needed.
The update process is nearing a critical point, where individuals and organizations will have an opportunity to submit proposals for additions, removals and changes to rock habitat management designations. Before opening up this proposal process, the state of Oregon invites the public to view and submit comments on the draft strategy and mapping tool that will guide the proposal process, beginning Feb. 1.
The State of Oregon invites all individuals, organizations and governments to participate in this process so that as many voices as possible are heard. Multiple opportunities are available to submit comments and suggestions to this update. The public comment period is from Feb. 1 – March 1. Written comments can be submitted via email to: TSPComments@state.or.us
Review the draft strategy: https://bit.ly/2U3H72T (pdf file)
You have free articles remaining.
Review the Rocky Habitat Mapping Tool: http://oregon.seasketch.org/
All public comment must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on March 1.
Please visit https://OregonOcean.info for more information and updates, including a schedule of upcoming public presentations.