SIXES — A 29-year-old Brookings man was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Springfield Monday, Aug. 31, following an ATV accident on a mining claim.
According to a report from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office today, a 911 call was received just after 4 p.m. Monday notifying officials of the accident.
The caller reported that an ATV accident occurred at a mining claim on the Sixes River north of Port Orford. The call was dropped several times due to poor cell service in the area. But eventually the caller, Randall Scruggs, was able to share that his 29-year-old son, Steven Scruggs, had rolled an ATV down over an embankment at their mining claim.
Curry County Sheriff’s Deputies, Cal Ore Life Flight, Reach Air and Sixes River Fire Department all responded to try and locate the victim. Sergeant Jordan White found the father of the victim, Randall Scruggs traveling with the accident victim down Sixes River Road about 10 miles east of U.S. Highway 101.
Cal Ore Life Flight Ambulance responded and met up with the Scruggs and then transported the victim to the Sixes River Grange at the corner of Sixes River Road and U.S. Highway 101. Reach Air arrived by helicopter and then flew Steven Scruggs to River Bend Hospital in Springfield, due to his injuries which included possible head trauma.
The sheriff’s report stated that his condition was unknown at the time of the report.
