GOLD BEACH — On Thursday, April 23, the Curry County Dispatch received a 911 call reporting a boat going in circles in the Rogue River just offshore from Huntly Park gravel bar about six miles east of Gold Beach. The caller stated they could not see anybody in the boat, according to a press release from Curry County Sheriff John Ward. A second 911 call was received reporting that there was a man in the river, but locals in the area could not find him.
Several sheriff’s deputies responded as well as Cal Or Life Flight ambulance and the Gold Beach Fire Department. The sheriff and a marine deputy responded by boat and made contact with a witness at the location. The Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team deployed drones in the area to get an overview of the location while other SAR members scoured the area by boats and using sonar to try and locate the missing person under water.
Deputies were told that the operator of the boat was 53-year-old Harold Helton of Gold Beach. Helton had launched his boat off the gravel bar at Huntly Park and was supposed to pick up his fishing partner around the corner. When Helton never showed up, the fishing partner noticed Helton’s boat going in circles down below. Helton’s fishing partner was able to get into another boat and got to Helton's boat, shut the motor off, but could not find Helton.
As darkness fell, searchers had not located Helton and made plans to return at first light to resume the search with divers.
On Friday April 24, deputies, SAR members and divers started searching the area. At about 8:44 a.m., the body of Helton was located by divers and brought back to the surface. Redwood Memorial out of Brookings removed Helton's body and next of kin have been notified.
"Our condolences go out to the family," Ward wrote in the press release.
