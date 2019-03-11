BROOKINGS — A man was arrested over the weekend on a charge of attempted homicide.
According to a press release from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, Brookings Police Department responded to a 911 call over shots fired following a disturbance at 4:54 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.
Officers arrived at the reported location on Winchuck River Road where Trevor Williamson, 22, had showed up and entered into an argument with the resident. During that argument, Williamson allegedly pulled out a handgun and fired off a round at the resident, which missed, the release said.
Williamson then left the residence as law enforcement was called, the release stated. A description of Williamson and the vehicle he was driving was relayed to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies from the Curry County Sheriff’s Office, as well as troopers with Oregon State Police, assisted in locating Williamson. A deputy and trooper went to the residence where the gun was fired and found evidence, locating a bullet hole at the home.
Other deputies and a trooper located Williamson at a residence in Harbor and took him into custody without incident. Williamson was initially arrested for attempted homicide among other charges and transported to the Curry County Jail. All information was provided to the Curry County District Attorney who arraigned Williamson, charging him with reckless endangering, pointing a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief II and menacing.
The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.