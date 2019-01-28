BANDON - A Myrtle Point man is in custody on multiple charges after allegedly stealing a truck and crashing it early Friday morning.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 25 at about 2 a.m., the Bandon Police Department and Coos County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a report of a crash at E. Beach Loop Road and Highway 101, located just south of Bandon city limits.
Upon arrival, it was learned the vehicle, a white in color Chevrolet Silverado, had been stolen from a nearby residence and crashed into an embankment and then into a utility pole. It was further learned there had been a number of vehicles in a nearby trailer park that had been entered, rifled through and from which items had been stolen.
Through the course of the investigation, it was learned a male suspect had fled the scene. While searching the vehicle, a number of stolen items were located from the vehicle entries at the nearby trailer park. Further, a jacket was located which the owner of the vehicle said was not his. Inside of the vehicle, the identification of 32-year-old Eric Borchman was located. Follow up investigation and further information led deputies to believe Borchman was the suspect in the case, according to the press release.
Borchman was located by Bandon Police Department and arrested for a parole and probation detainer. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office also alleged charges of unlawful sse of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle (three counts), Theft II, Criminal Mischief II, failure to perform duties of driver (property damage) and reckless driving.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bandon Police Department. In the course of the investigation, a black and orange Poulan “Predator” chainsaw with an 18-inch bar was located. The item is believed to have been stolen. The Coos County Sheriff’s Office requests the public in the Bandon area check their property. If anyone believes the chainsaw is theirs, they are asked to contact the Coos County Sheriff’s Office at 541-396-7800 with the serial number.