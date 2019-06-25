BANDON — Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center recently welcomed Shaun Magnuson MLS (ASCP) as the new manager of their full service laboratory.
"SCHHC is excited that Shaun has joined the team at the hospital and looks forward to the talents he will be sharing with the Bandon community," said a hospital spokesperson.
Magnuson was a senior airman and worked as a jet engine mechanic until he left the U.S. Air Force in 2003. He then received his Associate of Technology degree from Portland Community College in medical technology. He continued his education by receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Boise State University in molecular biology. He is now a certified member of the American Society for Clinical Pathology in Medical Laboratory Science.
Magnuson most recently worked in the laboratory at St. Alphonsus, which is party of Trinity Health in Nampa, Idaho before coming to Bandon. Magnuson said he was first introduced to Bandon by his mother, who lived here for several years. He would often come visit her and explore the area.