A local entrepreneur and the unofficial “tattoo lady” of Coquille said her business, Inspired Ink, is still going strong after 15 years.
Lisa Johnson said she has seen other tattoo artists come and go, and after 15-years she’s operating the longest standing tattoo shop in the area – making her the “OG” of Coos County – in spite of being a woman in a male-dominated industry.
Johnson has been coined the “tattoo lady” by locals because she is one of the few female tattoo artists around.
“Anywhere I go, people point me out, ‘Are you the tattoo lady?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I guess so.’ The public gave me that name,” Johnson said.
Johnson is a working mother of two and Coquille High School graduate. Her career as a tattoo artist began in 2008.
It was a busy time. She got married in 2007 to her husband David Johnson, and became pregnant with her first child while she was training to become a tattoo artist.
“It was a balancing act being in school and being a mom – and making time for drawing,” Johnson said. “I thought, ‘How can I continue this and still have time to be a mom?”
Johnson admitted it was a little difficult at the beginning.
“But I decided I needed to schedule around my kids and my family,” she said.
Johnson did what not many tattoo artists do. She scheduled her work hours from nine to five or until school or daycare got out, and she rarely worked on the weekends.
Flash forward to 2023, her schedule is still the same. Her daughter Kaytlin is now 15 and her son Hyatt is 13.
“My kids are two years apart and they are very busy, so I’m going to track and volleyball and wrestling and football,” she said.
As far as her work schedule, Johnson says most people are understanding.
“They have gotten to know me, and with social media I can tell my story.”
Johnson has also maintained her passion for being a tattoo artist.
“I like to challenge myself to get better. When I started off I thought I was pretty good because I could draw and I knew shapes and shading. But you have to keep learning,” she said. “I have always wanted to learn and educate myself and strive to get better.”
She said the trick is enjoying what you do.
“You are getting income from doing art and making people happy. Some people get really emotional. That keeps me going,” Johnson said.
Over the years, the tattoo artist has seen others in her craft suffer from burn out.
“If you get to that point you need to refocus, to energize yourself and ask why you are doing it,” she said.
The local tattoo artist said her style leans toward fine line color realism and she enjoys floral and nature-based art.
“I like pretty stuff,” Johnson said.
There are some tattoos Johnson won’t do, and she has to disappoint people, either because the tattoo does not match with her style as an artist, or she has questions about how it will turn out. She would rather stick with what she knows will create a high-quality product.
“Over the years I have found when I like something it keeps me going and it keeps me in my happy place. If you are happy as an artist it shows through your work,” she said.
Johnson said her dedication, and a loyal customer base, has kept her books filled. The best way to contact her regarding a tattoo is by email: Inspiredink77@gmail.com or through messenger on her Inspired Ink Facebook page.
