COQUILLE — The Port of Bandon will hold its regular commission meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in the picnic shelter at Sturdivant Park in Coquille. The public is welcome to attend. It is advised to arrive a little early to be able to locate the meeting place.
Those who desire to provide testimony and are unable to provide written comments in advance or are otherwise unable to attend the meeting are encouraged to notify the Port of Bandon by calling 541-347-3206 24 hours in advance of the meeting so that the Port can provide alternate arrangements. Masks are encouraged but not required.
The agenda is available at www.portofbandon.com.
