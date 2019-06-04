Oregon State University's 150th commencement ceremony will be taking place Saturday, June 15, at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, and some local area students will be receiving their diplomas.
The commencement speaker is Jane Lubchenco, a marine ecologist and world-renowned leader in environmental research. Lubchenco, a distinguished professor at Oregon State and former administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, will receive an honorary doctorate degree in ocean, earth and atmospheric sciences at the ceremony.
Commencement is free and open to the public; no tickets are necessary. OSU is one of the few large universities in the nation to hand out students’ actual diplomas during the commencement ceremony.
More information about OSU’s graduation is available online at: https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/.
Bandon
Jennifer J. Miles, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Hope C. Richert, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Kinesiology;
Emily R. Wampler, Bachelor of Science, Human Development and Family Sciences;
Shane S. Wheeler, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology.
Port Orford
Justin E. Eichelberger, Doctor of Philosophy, Applied Anthropology.