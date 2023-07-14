Locals celebrate Knitting in Public Day

A group of local women recently took part in their sixth-annual worldwide Knitting in Public Day and celebrated it with a yarn bomb.

The yarn bomb was led by Julie Crane, along with Kelly Oney, owner of The Wool Company in Bandon, and a group of ladies who volunteered to knit and crochet sweaters for the trees.

Locals celebrate Knitting in Public Day
Locals celebrate Knitting in Public Day
2
0
0
0
5


The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments