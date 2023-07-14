Locals celebrate Knitting in Public Day

A group of local women recently took part in their sixth-annual worldwide Knitting in Public Day and celebrated it with a yarn bomb.
The yarn bomb was led by Julie Crane, along with Kelly Oney, owner of The Wool Company in Bandon, and a group of ladies who volunteered to knit and crochet sweaters for the trees.
Worldwide knitting in public began in 2005 by a woman named Danielle Landis in an effort to get knitters and fiber artists together to enjoy each other’s company.
Knitting enthusiasts have celebrated the occasion – always held the second Saturday in June – with door prizes, food demos and other fun events.
The Wool Company has been a yarn store on the Oregon coast since 1983.
“Our area has a great history of raising local sheep and goats for fiber. We continue to support local women farmers who supply us in wool, Angora rabbit fur and mohair fibers,” Oney said. “I’d like to thank everyone who helped with the events.”
The Wool Company is located at 990 2nd St SE in Bandon. Additional information about the business can be found on The Wool Company’s Facebook Page.
