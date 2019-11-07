Honor Flight of Oregon

Honor Flight of Oregon is managed by volunteers who receive no compensation other than getting to meet and work with Oregon veterans.

Mission Statement: Transport Oregon Veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

Goal: Helping every southern Oregon veteran willing and able of getting on a plane, to visit their memorials.

Priority: Top priority is given to the most senior heroes — survivors of WWII and any veterans with a terminal illness who wishes to visit their memorials.

Philosophy: Since America felt it was important to build these memorials, Honor Flight of Oregon believes it is equally important that veterans actually get to visit and experience their memorials.