PORT ORFORD - Local, sustainably caught tuna was served up in the Driftwood School cafeteria in Port Orford on Thursday, Dec. 13, and the students were treated not only to tuna, but to stories from two local fishermen, who caught the fish, shared about their occupation and what it is like to be out in the ocean.
Thanks to support from Oregon Department of Education through Farm to School Procurement funding, the 2CJ School District received over $2,000 to purchase local food from Oregon. This funding gives the school district extra dollars to buy Oregon grown food, helping Oregon’s economy.
Katie Struth, a FoodCorps service member, is helping Driftwood use those dollars to purchase food directly from the local community, supporting local families.
The tuna served to the students came from Port Orford Sustainable Seafood.
The two fisherman, Aaron Longton, co-founder of POSS, and Skyler Ashdown joined Driftwood students from K-8th grade for tuna sandwiches. Longton shared stories with the students from his 20 years of experience as a fisherman. Some students expressed that they, too, one day hope to become fishermen. Ashdown talked about owning his own boat and stories of the many exciting creatures he’s caught over the years.
Students were eager to ask questions of Longton and Ashdown about being caught in bad weather, what types of boats they use, and if they've ever seen a mermaid.
Funds for this additional local food education, including FoodCorps, is brought to this North Curry School District by the Curry Watersheds Partnership, and grant funds from The Ford Family Foundation, ODE’s Farm to School Education grant, Western Oregon Advanced Health, and Plumb Level & Square, as well as many volunteers who helped to make the program fun for students.