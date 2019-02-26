BANDON – Students from Southwestern Oregon Community College TRIO Talent Search and Upward Bound Programs participated in the 2019 National TRIO Day on Feb. 23 to express appreciation to the community for its support of the TRIO programs.
Middle school and high school TRIO students from across Coos County took part in a service learning project at Washed Ashore in Bandon, as well as providing local outreach activities. The students attended a private tour of the Washed Ashore gallery with the general theme of "Use Your Imagination" (to change the world, find what you care about, and be your best self) and learned facts about marine debris. Students, parents and staff also participated in a workshop where they sorted marine debris and assisted with building projects. Washed Ashore is working on two penguin sculptures planned to go on exhibit at Disney.
National TRIO Day is a day of celebration, reflection and action around increased access to higher education for disadvantaged students. Federal TRIO Programs help low-income and first-generation students enter college and earn a college degree. Every year on the last Saturday of February, high school and college students, teachers, Members of Congress, local officials, TRIO Program staff, participants, alumni, and many others celebrate the positive impact of federal TRIO Programs in communities throughout the nation, reflect on the importance of educational opportunity programs in creating a fairer society for all Americans and act to protect and further access to higher education for low-income and first-generation students.
"I've been a part of TRIO since my 6th grade year," said Rylie Edwards, North Bend High School senior and former Miss Coos County contestant. "This program opened up so many career options and choices on where I would like to attend college. TRIO has helped me with my volunteer hours for Miss Coos County and helped me through my high school years."
"Talent search has been the driving force that allowed me to realize college isn’t just a dream," said Sierra Smith, Myrtle Point High School senior. "Being a part of talent search has made me see that college can be a reality, and it has continued to push me to follow what once were dreams of mine, knowing I can turn them into a reality."
On Feb. 21, State Rep. Caddy McKeown, D-Coos Bay, spoke on behalf of National TRIO Day on the floor of the Oregon House of Representatives. In her remarks she stated, “Students who participate in these programs are at least twice as likely to enroll in and graduate from college than students from similar backgrounds who do not receive TRIO services .... In Coos, Curry, and western Douglas counties, TRIO programs reach 1,335 students and their families through Southwestern Community College. I am so proud to share that Southwestern’s program Director Michelle Benoit is the president-elect for the Oregon TRIO Association and Southwestern’s Sharilyn Brown is the president-elect for the Regional TRIO Association – the first time in over a decade that an Oregonian has been elected to this position.”
About TRIO
For millions of students from low-income families who strive to be the first in their families to attend and graduate from college, seven federally funded programs called TRIO are making a world of difference. Unlike student financial aid programs which help students overcome financial barriers to higher education, the TRIO programs have been providing valuable supportive services to students from poor and working families to successfully enter college and graduate for over 50 years.
Southwestern received its first TRIO grant in 1992 and today has four TRIO projects serving nearly 1300 families in Coos, Curry, and western Douglas counties. Students who participate in TRIO programs are twice as likely to enroll in and graduate from college than students from similar backgrounds who do not receive services.
TRIO Talent Search and Upward Bound pre-college programs provide valuable services including: assistance in choosing a college; tutoring; personal and financial counseling; career counseling; assistance in applying to college; workplace and college visits; special instruction in reading, writing, study skills, and mathematics; assistance in applying for financial aid; and academic support in high school or assistance to re-enter high school. TRIO Student Support Services at the college level is a connect to campus program for students which provide designated tutoring and study areas; personal, career, and academic advising; peer mentoring and tutoring; transfer assistance; campus visits to Oregon's four-year schools; and cultural enrichment activities.
Today more than 1,000 colleges, universities, and community agencies host more than 2,800 TRIO projects that serve more than 800,000 young people and adults. TRIO serves students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds. Currently, 34% of TRIO students are White, 33% are African-American, 21% are Hispanic, 4% are Asian-American or Pacific Islander, 4% are American Indian, and 1% are listed as “other,” including multiracial students.