EUGENE - Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 1,995 UO students qualified for the honor for winter term.
A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online.
The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.
Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 18,061.
Bandon
Autumn Rose Moss-Strong, junior, Educational Foundations
Coos Bay
Trent William Berrian, senior, Biology
North Bend
Makenna Kristine Crocker, senior, Journalism: Advertising
Bryce Mark Hadley, sophomore, Business Administration
Sixes
Nathan David Malamud, sophomore, Spatial Data Science & Technology