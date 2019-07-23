EUGENE - Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 1,855 UO students qualified for the honor for spring term.
A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.
The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.
Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 17,407.
Bandon
Grace Juliann McMahon, junior, interior architecture
Autumn Rose Moss-Strong, junior, educational foundations
Brookings
Jake Axel Christensen, junior, business administration
Coos Bay
Ky Isaiah Dahlstrom, senior, linguistics
North Bend
Bryce Mark Hadley, junior, business administration
Port Orford
David Michael Sax, junior, business administration
Sixes
Nathan David Malamud, sophomore, spatial data science and technology