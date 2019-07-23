{{featured_button_text}}
University of Oregon

EUGENE - Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the dean’s list in recognition of their academic achievements, and 1,855 UO students qualified for the honor for spring term.

A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the dean’s list can be found online. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.

The dean’s list is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.

Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 17,407.

Bandon

Grace Juliann McMahon, junior, interior architecture 

Autumn Rose Moss-Strong, junior, educational foundations

Brookings

Jake Axel Christensen, junior, business administration

Coos Bay

Ky Isaiah Dahlstrom, senior, linguistics 

North Bend

Bryce Mark Hadley, junior, business administration

Port Orford

David Michael Sax, junior, business administration 

Sixes

Nathan David Malamud, sophomore, spatial data science and technology

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags