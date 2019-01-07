CORVALLIS – Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll fall term have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 1,483 students earned a straight-A grade point average (4.0). Another 4,752 earned a B-plus grade point average (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Students on the honor roll included:
Coos County
Bandon
3.5 or better: Mitchell D. Brown, junior, Mechanical Engineering; Hope C. Richert, senior, Kinesiology; Shelby C. Tobiska, sophomore, Accountancy.
Broadbent
3.5 or Better: John H. Isenhart, freshman, Agricultural Business Management.
Coos Bay
Straight-A average: McKenzie N. Allison, junior, Human Development and Family Science.
3.5 or better: Brianna H. Carder, freshman, Music; Hayley N. Engel, senior, Political Science; Austin L. Goergen, sophomore, Pre-Elect & Computer Engineering; Phillip A. Hernandez, sophomore, Pre-Bioengineering; Kaylee M. Krajcir, junior, Nutrition; Cole M. Smith, junior, Forestry; Madilyn A. Sturges, junior, Women, Gender, and Sexuality; Vincenzo J. Tine, senior, Kinesiology.
Coquille
3.5 or Better: Xiyao He, freshman, Pre-Chemical Engineering; Timothy L. Smith, senior, Biology.
Myrtle Point
Straight-A Average: Makenzie M. Larsen, sophomore, Human Development and Family Science.
3.5 or Better: Elizabeth J. Spencer, senior, Agricultural Business Management.
North Bend
Straight-A Average: Scylise J. Little, senior, Construction Engineering Management; Benjamin P. Reinhardt, senior, Energy Systems Engineering; Hannah J. Shupe, junior, Chemistry.
3.5 or Better: Bailey E. Bennett, sophomore, Biology; Alexander J. Cheslock, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Celine N. Graetzer, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Charity L. Grover, senior, Human Development and Family Science; Nicholas J. Hossley, senior, Civil Engineering; Ashley M. LaBarre, senior, Biology; Sarah E. Mathias, junior, Human Development and Family Science; Daniel A. Prater, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Rolly James A. Toribio, senior, Music; Baylor J. Turnbow, junior, Music.
Powers
3.5 or Better: Kathrynn A. Pedrick, freshman, Kinesiology.
Curry County
Brookings
Straight-A Average: Rijn N. Staats, senior, Spanish.
3.5 or Better: Samuel H. Broberg, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Abbey L. Jacobson, senior, Animal Sciences; Ashley N. Shew, junior, Nutrition; Slate E. Wise, senior, Finance.
Port Orford
3.5 or Better: Kaden D. Ashdown, sophomore, Natural Resources; Brad Remsey, sophomore, Crop and Soil Science.