Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll Fall 2022 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 12,220 earned a B-plus (3.5) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least 6 graded hours of course work.
Layne A. Converse, Senior, Public Policy; Camryn A. Guzman, Junior, Business Administration; Allison K. Hennick, Junior, Kinesiology; Jessica A. Hennick, Sophomore, Public Health; Olwyn Reed, Freshman, General Engineering. Olivia M. Schmidt, Senior, Horticulture.
Rand P. Black, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering.
Sierra N. Belisle, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Derek O. Bell, Sophomore, University Exploratory Studies; Alyssa M. Brook, Senior, Botany; Carson J. Devoe, Junior, University Exploratory Studies; Austin L. Goergen, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering. Natalie Goering, Junior, Biology; Amanda F. Goodpasture, Junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Jesse J. Gunnell, Post Baccalaureate, Nutrition; Gage W. Hammond, Junior, Ecological Engineering; Madalyn E. Hampel, Junior, Environmental Sciences. Morgan I. Haymaker, Senior, Biology; Gannon L. Holland, Senior, Civil Engineering; Shawna Houston, Junior, Zoology; Brea J. Koch, Senior, Anthropology; Charis Niblett, Freshman, Horticulture. Genasea M. Reigard, Senior, Microbiology; Kylie D. Rocha, Senior, Biology; Ismael Rodriguez Cardoso, Freshman, Business Administration; Logan M. Shields, Senior, History; Lucas T. Stephens, Sophomore, General Engineering. Cory M. Stover, Senior, Tourism, Rec, & Adventure Lead.
Luke J. Donaldson, Sophomore, Natural Resources; Ellie M. Ekelund, Sophomore, Fisheries & Wildlife Sciences; Carlee M. GeDeros, Junior, BioHealth Sciences; Kayleana G. Green, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; John D. Kindgren Jr, Sophomore, Management. Grace M. Wright, Freshman, English; Jedidiah W. Wright, Senior, Environmental Sciences.
Jared K. Bower Solomon, Sophomore, Music Studies; Natalie G. Cheal, Junior, Biology; Emma R. Coughlin, Senior, Animal Sciences; Jordan A. Denbo, Junior, Psychology; Madeline S. Finnigan, Senior, Biology. Mathew R. Frischman, Senior, Biochemistry & Molecular Biolo; Aaron M. Grabow, Senior, Computer Science; CoraLee L. Gunn, Freshman, Animal Sciences; Hira Hammad, Senior, Natural Resources; Ellyzabeth D. Jones, Sophomore, Horticulture. Savaylla Marie L. McCowin, Sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Kaleb L. Messner, Senior, Kinesiology; Nathan L. Monohon, Senior, Kinesiology; Alissa M. Richardson, Sophomore, Environmental Sciences; Talisman M. Slatick, Post Baccalaureate, Computer Science. Tyrone T. Stagner, Senior, Elect & Computer Engineering.
