EUGENE — Almost 2,500 students earned a place on the winter term Dean's List. Each term, the University of Oregon names its top students to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic achievements, and 2,480 UO students qualified for the honor for winter term.

A searchable spreadsheet listing all the students on the Dean’s List can be found online on Around the O on the UO website. The information is organized by state, city and student names. Note: Some students opted not to share their information.

The Dean’s List is compiled for fall, winter and spring terms. To qualify, a student must be an admitted undergraduate and complete at least 15 credits for the term with a grade point average of at least 3.75, and at least 12 of the credits must be taken for letter grades.

Total undergraduate enrollment for the term was 17,868.

Bandon

Autumn Rose Moss-Strong, Senior, Educational Foundations

Darby Bryce Underdown, Senior, Journalism: Advertising

Port Orford

David Michael Sax, Senior, Business Administration

Sixes

Nathan David Malamud, Junior, Spatial Data Science & Technology

