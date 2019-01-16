Try 1 month for 99¢
Southwestern
Contributed art

COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the names of students who excelled fall term 2018-2019. These students are being recognized with placement on the college’s Dean’s List (DL), Honor Roll (HR) and Academic Excellence (AE) list.

• Academic Excellence – students must receive a GPA of 4.0 in at least 12 credits

• Honor Roll – students must receive a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 in at least 12 credits

• Dean’s List – students must receive a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49 in at least 12 credits

Bandon

Brock Adams, Honor Roll

Leeann Fraser, Dean's List

Ernest Garrett, Honor Roll

Weston Jennings, Dean's List

Amanda Kastning, Honor Roll

Tiffiany Peters, Honor Roll

Ashley Poole, Dean's List

Adrienne Roth, Dean's List

Amanda Smith, Academic Excellence

Erin Wheeler, Academic Excellence

Langlois

Aimee Fletcher, Academic Excellence

Anders Foster, Honor Roll

Roger Lobao, Honor Roll

Port Orford

Ashley Halm, Honor Roll

