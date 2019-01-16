COOS BAY – Southwestern Oregon Community College announces the names of students who excelled fall term 2018-2019. These students are being recognized with placement on the college’s Dean’s List (DL), Honor Roll (HR) and Academic Excellence (AE) list.
• Academic Excellence – students must receive a GPA of 4.0 in at least 12 credits
• Honor Roll – students must receive a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99 in at least 12 credits
• Dean’s List – students must receive a GPA between 3.0 and 3.49 in at least 12 credits
Bandon
Brock Adams, Honor Roll
Leeann Fraser, Dean's List
Ernest Garrett, Honor Roll
Weston Jennings, Dean's List
Amanda Kastning, Honor Roll
Tiffiany Peters, Honor Roll
Ashley Poole, Dean's List
Adrienne Roth, Dean's List
Amanda Smith, Academic Excellence
Erin Wheeler, Academic Excellence
Langlois
Aimee Fletcher, Academic Excellence
Anders Foster, Honor Roll
Roger Lobao, Honor Roll
Port Orford
Ashley Halm, Honor Roll