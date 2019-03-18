BANDON - What do crab and eelgrass have to do with an LNG terminal in Coos Bay?
Coos County has benefited from a wealth of resources over the years. The fishing fleets of the South Coast still haul in respectable amounts of crab. Charleston is the third largest fishing vessel port on the Oregon Coast. The crab industry represents thousands of jobs. Culturally, for South Coasties, crab feeds are good times. Understanding the life cycle of a crab and how it fits into the food web will also make people understand the crucial need for eelgrass in the estuary.
Information from the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission tells us, “The Oregon Dungeness crab fishery is one of the few remaining state managed fisheries in the country. While more complicated fisheries are regulated under Federal Fisheries Management Plans by regional management councils, the Dungeness crab fishery in Oregon is managed by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife using a simple system known as the 3 S’s – Size, Sex & Season.”
This would create a sustainable population except they have left out one thing: habitat. Crab need a safe place to grow up and it's the estuary for the middle part of their lifecycle. Their safe place is in the estuary’s eelgrass, one of the most endangered habitats in the world, due to human disturbance.
Everyone is welcome to attend talks by local experts on this important topic beginning at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23, at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Room, 1204 11th St. S.W. Katy Eymann will describe the regulatory process for the Liquid Natural Gas Terminal proposed to be built on and in the bay of Coos River. Eelgrass habitat in the Coos estuary is the topic at 3 p.m. with speakers Mike Graybill and Jan Hodder.
Before or after the talks, attendees should take a minute to send a crab-o-gram to Governor Kate Brown to tell her what they think of having the Jordan Cove LNG terminal in Coos County. Fill out a crab-o-gram anytime between 2 and 5 p.m., - optional art embellishments are available.
“The crab-o-grams will be collected and then delivered to Governor Brown at the State Capitol in Salem on March 28, which is No Exports Lobby Day," said Darcy Grahek, one of the organizers of the March 23 talk.