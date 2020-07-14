NORTH BEND — Celebrate North Bend's birthday with Little Theatre on the Bay. July Jubilee, usually held the third weekend in July, is canceled this year, but Little Theatre on the Bay wants to bring the entertainment from the Liberty Theatre stage into residents' homes.
Watch performances from old favorites and newcomers alike. This second online variety show of the summer is once again hosted by Nathan and Hannah Kahler. There will be special performances by Joe and Jen Potmesil Doug Jones, Kiri Goodson, Koral Aakre, Zosia Burns, Bobby Bowlin & The Damon Curtis Band, Allie West, John Beane, Karissa Thomas, Tonda Thomas, Kelly Hughton, Nathan and Hannah Kahler, Becky Armistead and Grant Goodwin.
"We miss you and cannot wait to be all together again, but in the meantime, the show must go on(line)," said an LTOB spokesperson.
The show premeires at 7 p.m., Friday, July 17 on YouTube at https://youtu.be/RJQO1JNz0h4 or find the link on the Liberty Theatre's Facebook page or website at www.libertytheatre.org.
Restaurant O will once again be offering a special pre-show dinner menu available for take-out to enjoy.
Through the generous support of the event's sponsors, order a $35 three-course pre-theater dinner menu with $10 off the first 100 orders for the show.
Pre-order by calling 541-808-9300 or email info@restauranto.us for inquiries. No additional discount applicable.
Choose from each course menu:
Let's Get Started:
French Onion Soup OR Prawn Tempura with Chili & Tamarind Sauce OR Cajun Chicken New York Caesar Salad
Main Attraction:
Pappardelle Pasta Strips with Gorgonzola Cheese & Zucchini OR Salmon with Spring Onion, Soy Sauce, Ginger, Bok Choy and Jasmine Rice OR Spiced Crispy Pork Belly, Leek & Pea Mashed Potatoes, Five-Spice Jus
Sweet Ending:
Tiramisu OR Duo of White and Dark Chocolate Mousse with Fresh Berries OR Strawberry Cheesecake
