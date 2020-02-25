BANDON — Fans who aren’t traveling to Pilot Rock for Bandon’s boys playoff game against Pilot Rock on Saturday will be able to listen to the game on the South Coast though Marshfield’s Pirate Radio.
Ron Nance will broadcast the game, set to tip at 7 p.m., on KMHS, which can be heard on 105.1 FM and 1420 AM and also is streamed on TuneIn Radio.
If Bandon advances to the Class 2A state tournament, Nance also plans to broadcast the Tigers’ games from Pendleton.