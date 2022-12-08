Christmas celebrations continue in Old Town Bandon Saturday, December 10th with the grand finale, Bandon’s Lighted Street Parade, scheduled to begin at 5:30.
The afternoon kicks off at 3 p.m. with a nog walk/cider stroll through Old Town. Many merchants will be providing cider, eggnog, wine and other refreshments along with many bargains for Christmas shoppers. Glasses for the Nog Walk will be available at the glass picnic shelter on the boardwalk from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
You also catch up with the choir singing carols at Coastal Mist at 4 p.m.
If you’re interested in being in the parade, it’s easy. You can light up yourself, your car, your truck, your bike, your horse, or your dog. We’ve had everything from log trucks to tiny tots participate, so it’s truly fun for the whole family. The more lights we have the more fun and magical the event becomes. Here’s a link to the registration page: https://forms.gle/NCT9wcX8Q9tS8gMV8. For more information on the parade, call (541) 551-1663.
