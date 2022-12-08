Light Parade

Bandon will celebrate Christmas on December 10 with the city’s Lighted Street Parade beginning at 5:30 p.m.

 Contributed photo

Christmas celebrations continue in Old Town Bandon Saturday, December 10th with the grand finale, Bandon’s Lighted Street Parade, scheduled to begin at 5:30.

The afternoon kicks off at 3 p.m. with a nog walk/cider stroll through Old Town. Many merchants will be providing cider, eggnog, wine and other refreshments along with many bargains for Christmas shoppers. Glasses for the Nog Walk will be available at the glass picnic shelter on the boardwalk from 3 to 4:30 p.m.



