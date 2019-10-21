BANDON — The "Maintaining a Healthy Forest in an Uncertain Climate" workshop will help participants discover practical, cost-effective approaches to strengthening the forest’s resilience to wildfire, bugs and drought.
This full-day workshop will be held 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, and is open to forestland owners of all sizes and management objectives. Morning lectures will be followed by an afternoon field visit to see examples of things learned in class. The class lectures will be held at Best Western Inn at Face Rock, 3225 Beach Loop Drive in Bandon.
Event cost is $15 per person or $20 for family sharing materials.
RSVP by Nov. 6 by email to shawna.horner@oregonstate.edu or by calling 541-572-5263, ext. 25292.