Bandon volunteer Myra Lawson

Myra Lawson was honored as the volunteer of the month by the Greater Bandon Association. Lawson has actively volunteered for many organizations in Bandon.

 Contributed photo

Myra Lawson was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month for October 2022. Bandon City Councilor and Greater Bandon Association Board President Peter Braun and Harv Schubothe, Greater Bandon Association executive director, visited Myra at her home on October 20th to present her the award. Myra was presented the award in the form of a commemorative plaque and with a gift certificate contributed by WinterRiver Books.

Myra and husband Jim have volunteered support for almost 30 organizations here locally. Her passions have been many, including her work with youth. This includes Bandon School District’s special education program, the Bandon Youth Center and are best illustrated by weekly visits to Ocean Crest Elementary for 13 years.

