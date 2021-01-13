After chaos erupted at the nation’s capital Wednesday when Congress was trying to confirm the Electoral College victory of President-Elect Joe Biden, Oregon lawmakers are pointing the blame squarely at Pres. Donald Trump.
A crowd of more than 10,000 Trump supporters rallied in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, claiming Biden’s victory was a stolen election. While the Senate was debating a protest to Arizona’s results, hundreds of Trump supporters broke through barriers and rushed into offices at the capital.
Congressman Peter DeFazio, who represents all of Coos County, said Trump was directly to blame, and he said the country cannot afford to keep Trump in office until Jan. 20. DeFazio released a statement where he called on Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president immediately.
As yesterday’s assault on the legislative branch, the rule of law and the will of the people showed, Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy, national security and the safety of all Americans,” DeFazio said Thursday. “If President Trump will not resign, he must be removed from office immediately. The most expedient way to remove Trump from office is to invoke the 25th amendment. I am calling on Vice President Pence and the cabinet to immediately declare through the 25th Amendment that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.
“I strongly support articles of impeachment in the House against the president for inciting an armed insurrection against Congress, subverting a free and fair election and trampling on our nation’s Constitution. Should he be impeached and convicted by the Senate, he would be barred from serving as president again and would never again be able to offer pardons to himself, his family, cronies or insurgents for their crimes. It is imperative that this individual be barred from any office entrusted with upholding the Constitution and serving the American people.”
Carla “K.C” Hanson, the chair of the Oregon Democratic Party, agreed with DeFazio, and said Trump needs to be removed by any means possible.
“Donald Trump poses a clear and immediate threat to the safety and security of our nation and the American people,” Hanson said. “He is unfit to lead, and so long as he retains any degree of power, American democracy is at risk. We support efforts to limit the damage Trump can inflict on our democratic institutions in the final days of his presidency, whether through invoking the 25th amendment, through impeachment, through Trump’s resignation or any other means that will contain his behavior and can ensure a peaceful transition of power to the incoming Biden/Harris administration. This is a dark, dangerous, and unprecedented moment in our country’s history. But ultimately, America will not be safe until Donald Trump is no longer president of the United States.”
Sen. Ron Wyden echoed the sentiments, accusing Trump of domestic terrorism.
“Since the moment he took office, Donald Trump has presented a clear and present danger to the United States,” Wyden said in a released statement. “He’s spent every day of his presidency debasing the truth and undermining our democracy, all the while fanning the flames of violence and fanaticism. And for those same four years, Republican lawmakers have enabled him every step of the way. Yesterday, we witnessed the result. For two months, he’s amped that mob up with lies and demagoguery. And yesterday, he set them loose on the United States Capitol. As his thugs tore through the building, Trump told them, ‘We love you.’
“Donald Trump can’t remain in office one minute longer. Trump’s cabinet must immediately use the 25th amendment to act. Should they fail to do their duty and hold him accountable, Congress must act. The Senate is ready to receive articles of impeachment from the House should they act to impeach this dangerous man. Trump has torn our nation apart long enough, and we have to use every means at our disposal first to remove him and hold him accountable for his role in yesterday’s violence in Washington.”
