BANDON — The community of Bandon may soon be home to a unique institution of higher education.
Envisioned and formed by Pastor Greg Fodrea of Bandon’s First Baptist Church, Latreía Christian College is beginning to take shape and gain support regionally and nationwide.
In response to declining religious practice among younger generations, Fodrea recognized that one means by which Christianity can still capture young people’s attention in the digital age is through the performing arts. He believes this is why God has called him to take on the daunting task of forming a new performing arts college for Christians.
Latreía Christian College plans to offer degrees in the performing arts and worship, with an emphasis on creative ministries. Fodrea hopes to open the college in Bandon in 2021 on the former Bradley Lake Christian Camp property off Beach Loop Road south of town.
Latreía (Greek for “worship”) is a unique concept in the field of Christian Higher Education. Fodrea envisions the school as a “Juilliard” for Christians.
"Latreía will be a place where young Christians with God-given talents can learn how to use those talents in a career while glorifying God, building up his kingdom and maintaining a strong, Christian world-view," Fodrea said.
“There are many young Christians out there with exceptional gifts in the performing arts — music, theater, dance, etc.," he continued. "But their options are limited. Either they study at a secular performing arts academy for careers in the entertainment industry (an industry not known for its Christian values), or they can study worship arts at a major Christian school. The vision for Latreía is to nurture their God-given gifts while preparing our students to glorify Jesus Christ in their chosen field.”
Latreía will offer its students top-notch coaching and training in their chosen fields, mentorships and residencies, and a strong foundation in how to add a ministry component to their artistic gifts. Furthermore, for those prospective students gifted in athletics, the college will also offer programs in youth sports coaching and youth activities ministries under the direction of Fodrea's wife, Amanda, who earned her Master’s of Religious Education from Liberty University.
In addition, former NBA star and Bandon High School graduate, Bay Forrest, has agreed to be a part of Latreía’s athletics program and will be doing workshops and endorsements for the college. Of course, every Latreía student will also receive thorough instruction in the Biblical foundations of the Christian faith.
Latreía has obtained its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status from the IRS, and has also identified the perfect campus location in Bandon. The Bradley Lake Christian Camp, currently owned and being sold by Applegate Christian Fellowship, has all of the facilities and amenities Latreía needs.
The college has also secured the support of the American Baptist Home Mission Society, Oregon’s Wild Rivers Coast Alliance, the Southern Oregon Economic Development Council and a pledge of $2.8 million through Oregon’s New Market Tax Credits program.
Latreía Christian College is now seeking major gift donations totaling $14 million for the purchase of the facility as well as the operational start-up expenses.
“God has put this in our hearts,” Fodrea said, “and He is the one who provides for His work. If it’s His will, we will find our financial partners and be able to launch this exciting ministry according to His timetable.”
With the growing support in the community and nationwide, the leadership team at Latreía is optimistic that the school will be able to open to students in the fall of 2021. Information about the vision for Latreía is available on its website: www.latreiacollege.org. Donations and inquiries are also accepted via the website or by contacting the college at: 541-260-1109.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In