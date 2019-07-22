BANDON — A Langlois woman is in custody pending assault and other charges following an alleged assault Wednesday evening.
According to a press release from the Coos County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:42 p.m., July 19, a deputy was advised of an assault with a knife on Two Mile Lane in Bandon. It was reported a female was being attacked with a knife and was struck in the head and bleeding.
Upon arrival, the deputy saw a woman waving him down. The woman was bleeding from the head. The woman told the deputy that Susan M. Pittman, 51, of Langlois, had punched her in the head, face, neck and back. The victim claimed Pittman tried to stab her in the back as well but missed and shredded her shirt. The victim also informed the deputy, that Pittman had used the knife to cut up her tent.
After conducting an investigation, Pittman admitted to the deputy she attacked the victim after a verbal altercation. Pittman also told the deputy she had lost her temper and has a grudge against the victim from past events. Pittman told the deputy she entered the victim’s tent and punched her in the face a few times.
Subsequently, Pittman was arrested and transported to the Coos County Jail without incident. She was being held pending charges of assault 2 (Measure 11 crime), burglary 1, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.