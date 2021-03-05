The Langlois Water District will have three positions up for relection this year. Position number 3 - Janet Hubel, 4 - Warren Fitzgerald and 5 - Judy Fitzgerald. The Langlois Water District desperately needs community support and volunteers to work in these elected positions while serving your community. Thank you to those who have stepped up already and have served their community.
Positions may require little more than monthly attendance while others will require addition time within the month to follow through with board responsibilities and assignments. Board positions such as board chair, vice chair, treasurer and secretary are determined and voted in by the new board at the first meeting.
Any registered voter who resides within the boundaries of the established Langlois Water District.
Langlois Water District is basically defined as those residence between Bono Road and Allen Boice Lane.
Print the Candidate Filing Form (SEL190) and Candidate Signature Sheet (SEL121), or pick up a packet at the library or post office, and follow the instructions.
Applications must be received by the Curry County Election Office on or before March 18.
Fill out Candidate File form (SEL 190), you have two choices, you can either send in a $10 fee or a petition (SEL 121) form with your submission. A petition requires 15 signatures from registered voters residing within the water district. The $10 does not require any signatures. You must list which position you are running for - Position #3, #4 or #5. It is important that not all candidates run for the same position.
If you have any questions, call for Warren (Hal) Fitzgerald at the Langlois Water Office at 541-348-2142 and they will relay a message to him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In