LANGLOIS - Thanks to gifts of $1,000 each and a grant of $3,000 from the Friends of the Langlois Library, the Langlois Public Library was able to re-open.
The library temporarily closed its doors Sept. 5 for what was then an undetermined length of time. According to a press release from Susan Orbom, chairman of the Langlois Public Library Board of Directors, the closure was necessary for a "brief period" in order to "reorganize staffing, finances and policies."
A special meeting was held Sept. 18 at the library for a status review, question-and-answer period and public input.
"The board also wants to acknowledge the overwhelming support of our library community at the special meeting Sept. 18," Orbom said.
Special guests at the meeting included State Librarian of Oregon Jennifer Patterson, former Langlois Library Director Nancy Angelesco and representatives of the Bandon, Port Orford and Gold Beach libraries.
The library’s financial stability was the LPL Board’s top priority at the meeting, according to Orbom. She said the library needs about $35,000 in funds for its usual operations from July 1 through mid-November when property taxes come in. But this year, on July 1, the library had some "large unanticipated expenses to deal with" and only $27,000 available to spend.
The library re-opened on Friday, Sept. 27, and will be open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. More days will be added later in the year.
Denise Willms, director of the Port Orford Public Library, has signed a contract to manage the Langlois Public Library following the resignation of former Library Director Karen Schaefer.
"The Library Board is so grateful for Denise’s skills, energy and enthusiasm, which she will apply to creating the financial and organizational stability we need before searching for a permanent director," Orbom said.
"We urge the community to show their support as well by volunteering to fill the vacancy on the Library Board or by helping out at the library. The Friends of LPL also need volunteers to sit on the Friends’ Board or to assist at fund-raising events."
For information call 541-348-2021 or email volunteers.lpl@gmail.com.