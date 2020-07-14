LANGLOIS — The Langlois Public Library has reopened to the public.
"We would like to thank all our patrons for their understanding and patience as the library moves forward to improve access and availability of services in a safe and efficient manner," stated a news release from the Langlois Public Library Board of Directors.
New library hours are 2-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Facial coverings are required and the number of patrons monitored to ensure social distancing. Patrons are asked to check back on the Langlois Library's information sites, including the reader board outside the library, the website at langloispubliclibrary.org and the Facebook page, as library staff expects to expand the business hours in the near future.
Curbside service does remain available for those who do not wish to enter the library. An appointment may be made by calling 541-348-2066. Patrons can also order books and DVDs from all libraries in Coos and Curry counties or download e-books and audiobooks at the web site: https://library2go.overdrive.com. Library personnel are happy to assist with ordering and downloading.
The library is once again ordering new books and DVDs. A new feature — coming soon — will be the posting of newly cataloged items on the library's website.
"Who knows, you may even find the exact book that you didn’t even know you were looking for," said a library spokesperson.
In other news: The long-standing book club will be restarting this month on the library's outdoor patio, with dates and the August book selection to be determined. New members are always appreciated. For more information, contact the library.
Several grants have been received to greatly enhance services and safety, including security cameras and plastic shields at the front desk. An upgraded wifi system extends connectivity to the farthest areas of the parking lot.
Finally, the library board extends more gratitude than can be expressed to the Friends of the Langlois Public Library for funding the badly needed replacement of the facility's heat pumps.
"If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need.” – Marcus Tullius Cicero, 106 BC-43 BC.
