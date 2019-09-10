LANGLOIS - The Langlois Public Library temporarily closed its doors Sept. 5 for an undetermined length of time.
According to a press release from Susan Orbom, chairman of the Langlois Public Library Board of Directors, the closure was necessary for a "brief period" in order to "reorganize staffing, finances and policies."
"During this hiatus, patrons may still return books and DVDs to the Langlois Library book drop and check out materials at any other Coastline libraries. We regret this inconvenience to our patrons," Orbom wrote.
The library’s financial stability is the LPL Board’s top priority, Orbom added. She said the library needs about $35,000 in funds for its usual operations from July 1 through mid-November when property taxes come in. But this year, on July 1, the library had some "large unanticipated expenses to deal with" and only $27,000 available to spend. Orbom did not elaborate on what the unanticipated expenses were.
"Today we no longer have enough money to continue business as usual," Orbom said. "We will be exploring options for cost-cutting and for additional funding.
You have free articles remaining.
The public is invited to a special meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18, at the Langlois Public Library, 48234 U.S. Highway 101 for a status review, question-and-answer period and for public input. A State of Oregon Library representative will be present at the meeting.
It is hoped the Langlois Library will be able to open soon after the meeting.
"Our thanks to the Curry County Library Network, and in particular the Port Orford Public Library, for their help and guidance during this period of reorganization," Orbom said. "The board is seeking dedicated volunteer participation to be part of the Langlois Public Library family."
Volunteers are needed to assist staff with check-in, check-out and shelving, for lawn mowing and grounds care and for library website and patron bulletin board upkeep. For information call 541-348-2021 or email volunteers.lpl@gmail.com.
"The community of Langlois and all Langlois Public Library patrons are needed to help plan, build, and maintain the future of our library," Orbom said.