LANGLOIS — Firefighters responded a fully involved structure fire and explosion on Indian Lane in Langlois on Monday, Aug. 3.
The Curry County 911 center paged the Langlois Fire Department then the Sixes Fire Department at 6 a.m., with both responding to the mutual aid call. The Port Orford Fire Department was called to act as standby for the Sixes Fire Department.
It took over three hours to completely extinguish the blaze, according to Sixes Fire Department Chief Wayne Moore.
No one was injured in the fire, but the modular home was a complete loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In