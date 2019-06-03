GOLD BEACH — The Shasta Agness Landscape Restoration Project would implement multiple actions on National Forest System lands within an approximate 93,000-acre project planning area. This project is located on the Gold Beach and Wild Rivers Ranger Districts, mostly within Curry County. It includes portions of the Lower and Middle Rogue River watersheds, one wilderness and two designated wild and scenic rivers.
According to a press release from the U.S. Forest Service, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest, the overall purpose of the project is to restore resilience and ecological integrity to unique oak savannah and woodland ecosystems and to aquatic and riparian habitats; to conserve and accelerate the development of late-successional forests while preserving species diversity and to provide a diverse range of high-quality, sustainable recreation opportunities supported by a more environmentally sustainable road system.
During project development, the Forest Service participated in early and ongoing collaboration with the Wild Rivers Coast Forest Collaborative. All action alternatives were related to proposals recommended by the WRCFC.
“We’re hoping for substantive comments from the public, as there are several proposed actions in the project area that we anticipate to be of public interest," said Gold Beach District Ranger Wade McMaster. "The collaborative has worked alongside our staff to come up with a plan that would greatly benefit a unique ecosystem that could use some help to keep it healthy and sustainable. This project also proposes fuels reduction work and prescribed burns that will not only help restore the ecosystem, it will also help protect local communities in the Agness area."
The Notice of Availability was published in the Federal Register on May 24, 2019 with a 45-day public comment period commencing on May 25, 2019. The documents, including the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, detailed maps and comments received are available on the USFS website at http://www.fs.fed.us/nepa/nepa_project_exp.php?project=49607. Public comments will help inform the development of a final Environmental Impact Statement and Draft Record of Decision.
Only those who submit timely and specific comments during the public comment period will be eligible to participate in the objection process. Comments can be filed electronically at comments-pacificnorthwest-siskiyou-goldbeach@fs.fed.us or https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=49607 . Postal mail: Wade McMaster, Gold Beach District Ranger, 29279 Ellensburg Avenue, Gold Beach, OR 97444; or faxed to 541-247-3641.
Additional project information is available from Wade McMaster, Gold Beach District Ranger at 541-247-3600; or via email at wade.mcmaster@usda.gov. Individuals who use telecommunication devices for the deaf may call the Federal Information Relay Service at 1–800–877–8339 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Eastern Time, Monday through Friday.