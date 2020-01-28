BANDON — Shoreline Education for Awareness and Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition’s CoastWatch present a King Tides seminar at 9 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Bandon Community Center (The Barn), 1200 11th St. SW.
The final round of the current King Tides Photo Project is coming up Feb. 8-10, with the last major high tide sequence of the winter. Volunteer photographers are needed everywhere on the coast to help document the highest reach of the winter’s highest tides. Those on the South Coast have the advantage of a special King Tides kickoff event on the first day of the King Tides.
Jesse Jones, CoastWatch’s volunteer coordinator, will be there to talk about the King Tides Project and why documenting these high tides is important and provide instructions on participating. She will also be displaying the traveling exhibit on the King Tides Project created together with the Oregon Coastal Management Program, partners in the project.
You have free articles remaining.
Following the seminar participants will fan out to photograph local beaches and estuary shorelines as the high point of the tide approaches.
For more information, contact Jesse at jesse@oregonshores.org or info@sea-edu.org 541-313-6751