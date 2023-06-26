The “King of Strings” is coming to Bandon.
Carvin Jones is an explosive blues front man who astounds crowds with his raw talent and charisma. He was voted "one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time" by Guitarist Magazine.
SUPER SUMMER SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
SUPER SUMMER SPECIAL!!! Purchase a 1 year Online-Only subscription today ad receive an additional 3 MONTHS FOR FREE!
*** All Subscribers can access all of our online content and receive our weekly E-Edition Newsletter by email, the night before the paper hits the street!
The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement.
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
The “King of Strings” is coming to Bandon.
Carvin Jones is an explosive blues front man who astounds crowds with his raw talent and charisma. He was voted "one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time" by Guitarist Magazine.
Jones has played 37 countries on 3 continents. He will be playing at Bandon’s Sprague Community Theatre at 8 p.m. on July 31.
Jones and his band have opened shows for Carlos Santana, Jeff Beck, Gary Moore, John Mayell, Albert Collins, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Vaughn, and many other Blues Legends throughout the world. He has also performed for troops in Iraq and Kuwait.
Jones was born in Lufkin, Texas. At a very young age, he was seduced to the blues by listening to BB King records his grandfather constantly played in the house. He started playing guitar himself at the age of 7 when his grandmother bought him his first guitar.
He escaped a rough neighborhood by teaching himself to play and dedicating his time to playing his guitar. Even though a high school teacher had told him he'd never make it in the music business, by the age of 19, Jones had moved to Arizona to start what has become a very successful music career
Jones has released over 12 albums and several DVDs. He has played countless festivals, made numerous television appearances and has received praise and recognition from some of the top artists in the blues world. He has pleased music fans worldwide with his high energy show and electrifying guitar style.
The Sprague Community Theatre is located at 1202 11th St SW in Bandon. General admission tickets are $25 and VIP tickets are available for $75 with a front row seating and an after show meet and greet.
Call the Sprague Theatre at (541) 516-0190 for tickets or visit Carvin Jones’ Facebook Page for a link.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In