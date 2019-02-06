BANDON - Kim Russell was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the Feb. 4 Bandon City Council meeting.
GBA presents this award to one of the many outstanding individuals that contribute to making Bandon a better community to live in. Russell was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from Devon's Boutique.
Russell was among several community members who stepped up when the Bandon Community Youth Center closed its doors several years ago. Through their efforts, the Youth Center is once again a vital resource for the youth in the community. Russell has been secretary, treasurer and grant committee member for the its board of directors. Her fundraising efforts and financial oversight has been crucial in the board’s work and in the Youth Center’s success.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers that are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the March award should be e-mailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Feb. 22.