Dr. Ann Kellogg has joined the team at Coast Community Health Center.
Kellogg will serve as Chief Medical Officer, which is responsible for ensuring patients receive high quality and affordable medical care. Kellogg joins Coast Community Health Center after many years of education, training and service in the medical field.
“I look forward to providing excellent community-focused medical care in the Southern Oregon Coast,” Kellogg said.
Kellogg earned her master’s degree in social work at the University of Maryland-Baltimore. She began her career as a social worker, striving to help underserved people live their best lives. After a successful career in social work, she furthered her education into medicine. Kellogg moved to Pomona, Calif., to attend Western University of Health Sciences, where she earned her medical degree. She then moved to Klamath Falls to train for her residence at Oregon’s Original Rural Family Medicine Residency through Oregon Health Sciences University. After completing her residency training, she joined the Hospitalist Team at Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, where she served for seven years.
Her philosophy in medicine reflects the importance of individualized care of patients as well as helping communities build health systems that improve the health of the community as a whole.
“We are very fortunate to have a tenured Oregon physician who brings many years of rural practice, to serve in our clinical leadership,” said Linda Maxon, Coast Community Health Center’s chief executive officer. “We definitely chose Dr. Kellogg because of her many years of service in one rural practice. That’s important. Our medical staff at Coast CHC are stable, long time professionals.
“Having a low staff turnover builds a strong and stable program of care for our community. I am very confident Dr. Kellogg will take that tradition forward as we roll our expanded services through the region.”
In her time away from work, Kellogg enjoys being with her family, often digging in the sand or flying kites with her two young daughters.
Coast CHC’s mission is to increase the availability of affordable, high-quality primary and preventive health care for all.
“We care for all ages, offering in-person and telehealth visits for acute and chronic conditions,” the clinic said in a press release announcing Kellogg. “Our population health and behavioral health teams help patients set and reach their wellness goals. Our in-house pharmacy offers some of the best prices in the region, is open to all (patients and non-patients) and has a curb-side service. Just call to set up your medicine pick-up today.”
Coast CHC is accepting new patients daily and encourages existing patients to make an appointment for a yearly wellness check-up.
For more information, call 541-347-2529.
