BANDON — DJ Franny McGuire of KBOG Radio, Bandon's only locally owned and produced radio station, has a new name for her weekly show.
After a "Name My Show" contest was announced, the station received over two dozen entries. DJ Franny chose "The Rockin' Chair," submitted by Bandon resident Dick Brownfield.
Brownfield won an "astonishing" prize package, artfully arranged by Natalie Brookwell of Petals & Twigs (formerly Esscents Candles and Floral) in Old Town Bandon, 120 2nd St SE — http://www.esscentscandlesandfloral.com/ — that included a $25 Petals & Twigs gift certificate, a dried flower arrangement in decorative vase, a large Cranberry Woods gel candle, all generously donated by Petals & Twigs, along with a six-CD and audio Blu-Ray Beethoven set, KBOG items including a T-shirt, ball cap, magnet, car and Squatch decals, an autographed Circles in the Sand calender provided by artist Denny Dyke, Dove Men+Care Ultra Hydra Cream, a DJ Franny-autographed copy of the Coffee Break and the opportunity to co-host and choose the playlist for the inaugural set of “The Rockin’ Chair."
Dick and his wife Sue sat in with DJ Franny on Sunday after accepting his "astonishing" prize and great fun was had along with Dick's excellent music choices.
Runners-up included Denny Dyke, second place, with the name "Subject to Change," Christine Moehring, third place, with "Five on the Floor," and June Davies, honorable mention, with "I AM FRANCES."
All three received "semi-astonishing" prizes presented to them by DJ Franny.
"KBOG and DJ Franny had great fun with the contest and she loves the name of her new show. Thank you to everyone that entered," said Kelly Miles, KBOG co-owner and director with her husband Joey. "It was a pleasure to host Dick and Sue in the studio on Sunday, and we hope they are enjoying their 'astonishing' prize. A big thank you to everyone that donated items for the prize packages and helped to promote the contest. And congratulations to the winners."
Tune in Sundays at 1 p.m. to 97.9 FM to hear DJ Franny and The Rockin’ Chair. For more information about KBOG, visit https://kbog.org/.
