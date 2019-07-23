BANDON - Juanita Trenkle, Certified Medical Practice Executive, earned her bachelor's degree from Capella University and is currently continuing her education with a master's degree through Brigham Young University, Idaho. Trenkle joins the team at the Southern Coos Multi-Specialty Clinic as the clinic manager, the position that was left vacant when Amy Fine took over as CEO of Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center.
Trenkle grew up in Port Orford and became passionate about healthcare when her mother became ill. She entered into the healthcare field at age 18 and since then has worked in several positions within the clinic setting. She most recently worked as a clinic director in Lakeview.
Trenkle's passion has grown and primarily focuses on population health. She enjoys seeing the end results for individuals who have come in seeking medical care and leaving in a better state of health after treatment.
Trenkle recently moved back to the area to be closer to family. She brings six children with her and volunteers as a soccer coach in Port Orford. She also loves the outdoors and kayaking.