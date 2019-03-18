COOS COUNTY — A decision on Jordan Cove LNG’s removal fill permit with the Oregon Department of State Lands has been extended to September as a result of a robust number of comments made during the permits public comment period.
During the comment period, DSL is reporting that they received somewhere between 49,000 and 57,000 comments.
DSL staff is currently in the process of reading all comments received. Extending the permit decision deadline allows DSL staff to thoroughly review comments submitted and how they pertain to removal-fill law.
The final technical review step, which is where DSL is currently, also includes time for the applicant to address relevant comments and unresolved technical issues.
According to the environmental group Rouge Climate, more than 3,000 people spoke out against the project in public hearings.
“We urge the Department of State Lands to stand up for Oregonians’ clean water by denying this permit,” said Stacey Detwiler of Rogue Riverkeeper. “Blasting, trenching, and drilling under and through nearly 500 waterways across the state would have irreversible damage to our clean drinking water and recreation-based economy.”
In reviewing comments, the DSL does not tally the number of comments that support or oppose a project. Regardless of whether a commenter supports or opposes a project, if the comment raises an issue that relates specifically to the state’s removal-fill law DSL will ask the applicant to address that issue.
The number of comments is approximate, because there are around 8,000 comments received that may have been exact copies of the same comment from the same person. According to DSL this can happen when one commenter decides to send their comment to multiple DSL staff members
DSL will announce their decision by Sept. 20, 2019.