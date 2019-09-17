OREGON - Celebrate and care for your community by volunteering from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, for the SOLVE Beach & Riverside Cleanup, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery. SOLVE invites all Oregonians to help remove invasive plants and clean up hundreds of miles of beaches, rivers, and city streets before fall rains wash litter and debris into storm drains and out to sea.
SOLVE, in partnership with the Oregon Lottery, along with over 5,000 Oregonians, will mobilize across the state for the 35th annual Beach & Riverside Cleanup. Since 1984, over 130,000 Beach & Riverside Cleanup volunteers have removed an astounding 1.7 million pounds of litter and marine debris from project sites across Oregon. This annual, family-friendly event is part of the International Coastal Cleanup and National Public Lands Day.
This event includes over 115 hands-on volunteer litter cleanup and restoration events across the state, including 45 beach cleanup sites coastwide.
All supplies and instructions will be provided by project leaders the morning of the event. To help make the event more sustainable, litter cleanup volunteers are encouraged to bring their own work gloves, bucket, and water bottle to reduce the use of plastic. This is a family-friendly event, and all Oregonians are encouraged to participate. Wear sturdy shoes and dress appropriately for the weather. The most common items found during this event are broken pieces of plastic and cigarette butts, which are harmful to local wildlife. Bring an old colander to sift the tide lines for these tiny pieces.
Register at one of 45 beach cleanup sites Astoria to Brookings. On the South Coast, beach cleanup sites will be located at the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Visitor Center in Reedsport, at Umpqua Dunes in Reedsport, Bastendorf Beach Park in Coos Bay, Bandon City Park gazebo in Bandon, Battle Rock Wayside in Port Orford, the Ophir Recreation Site in Ophir, the Gold Beach Visitor Center in Gold Beach and the Brookings Rest Area, opposite Harris Beach State Park in Brookings.
For more information and to see a list of riverside and other beach cleanup sites, visit solveoregon.org or call 503-844-9571 x332.
Since 1984, over 260,000 volunteers have removed an astounding 3.6 million pounds of debris from Oregon's beaches. This debris comes in many forms, from the single bottle cap littered on the beach to a thousand-pound commercial fishing net. A recent study published in the journal Science indicates that about eight million metric tons of plastic are entering the ocean globally each year, the equivalent of five bags of trash for every foot of coastline in the world.
With this number on the rise, the impacts on the ocean and coastlines are high: "Thousands of pounds of marine debris, both from Oregon and across the Pacific basin, wash ashore on our iconic beaches each year, threatening the health of our wildlife and coastal communities," said Joy Hawkins, SOLVE program manager. "While this is a worldwide problem, local citizens have the power to make a difference here on our own shores."