SOUTH COAST — This weekend, the Siletz Tribe invites community members to join its 24th annual Run to the Rogue from Siletz to Agness along Highways 229, 20 and 101.
The run or walking relay will go from Friday to Sunday, crossing 234 miles over the three days. The tribe asks motorists on the highways along the route to keep an eye out for the runners and support vehicles and to be extra cautious around them.
The relay will begin at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Tribal Community Center in Siletz, and end on Sunday, Sept. 8, at Oak Flat on the Rogue River.
Everyone is welcome to participate and the tribe welcomes volunteers to help set up and organize camp sites. Registration will be 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6. Camp sites, meals, runners' support and refreshments are provided for all participants. An orientation will be held prior to the start of the event on Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Youths can also participate, but require a designated adult to travel and camp with them.
According to a press release about the event, the Run to the Rogue is done in memory of the Siletz ancestors who were forcibly removed from their home in Rogue River country in the mid-1800s and marched north to the Coast Reservation.
"This annual relay run is the closest today's Tribal members can come to their ancestors' experience on the journey from their homeland," states the tribe's release.