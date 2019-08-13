BANDON - Joe Addair was recognized by the Greater Bandon Association as Bandon’s Volunteer of the Month at the Aug. 5 Bandon City Council meeting.
GBA presents the award to one of the many outstanding individuals that contributes to making Bandon a better community to live in. Addair was presented the award in form of a plaque and a gift certificate from WinterRiver Books.
Addair brought the VFW Frank C. High Medal of Honor Post 3440 back from the brink of closure in 2003. He found the VFW Post No. 3440 to be greatly in debt. He has spent most of his time the last 16 years serving the VFW as post quartermaster as a volunteer. With his leadership abilities gained as chief master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and endless dedication to the veterans, the VFW Post No. 3440 today is the largest and best functioning on the southern Oregon coast.
Addair achieved the turnaround by computerizing the post's ledgers, working out payment systems with creditors, eliminating non cost-effective events, soliciting volunteer workers and handling all the post’s payrolls and accounts. He cut expenses by assuming the duties of the canteen manager and personnel. And he has solicited donations and applied for grants for the material and labor to repair post facilities. His success in bringing the post back financially was recognized by the state, as they asked him to audit the post in Brookings.
Addair volunteers in so many ways in the community. He ensures the maintenance and upkeep of the VFW Cemetery. He helped establish and is a member of Bandon Veterans Honor Guard. He maintains flag contracts with city businesses and has hand's-on in posting flags. He maintains accountability for donations and brick purchases for the Bandon Veterans Memorial. He is the point of contact for the emergency supplies stored at the VFW as one of Bandon’s three disaster preparedness sites and he helps by being part of local school children’s education in patriotism.
The Greater Bandon Association will be honoring one of Bandon’s many volunteers who are making a difference in the community each month. Nominations for the September award should be emailed to harv@greaterbandon.org or mailed to P.O. Box 161 by close of business on Aug. 30.