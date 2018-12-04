Jared Duval earns Eagle Scout Award

BANDON - Jared Duval, son of Ken and Christina, joined Cub Scout Pack in Bandon when he was in the fifth grade. In 2011, he graduated into the Boy Scouting program, joining Troop 313 in Bandon. As a Boy Scout Jared took part in many troop camp outs, summer camps and service projects. He serves as the troop quartermaster, getting the troop camping gear and necessary equipment ready for each weekend campout or week-long summer camp experience.
As a Boy Scout Jared earned a total of 23 merit badges and completed his Eagle Scout project, which consisted of construction of a concession stand for the high school baseball team. He and his assistants spent a total of 140 hours to complete the project.
Jared is currently completing his high school education with the Oregon Connections Academy, a online school program. After graduation he plans on joining the U.S. Navy in their Seals program.
The following short story is how Jared answered the question, "What does scouting mean to me?"
"Scouting to me means holding myself to the moral and ethical code outlined in the Scout Law and Scout Oath. When I joined Scouts in the fifth grade, those were just a bunch of words written in a book. As I grew, I began to understand the value of these words and the meaning behind them. I was taught the value of being a good citizen in my community and putting others’ needs before mine. Scouting has also taught me how to be a humble leader, to listen to others and to work together as a troop.
"Through Scouting I have learned first-aid, how to cook on a camp stove, pitch a tent, read a map, tie knots and many other valuable tools I use today. I enjoyed hiking, swimming and camping with my fellow scouts, leaders, and the parents that accompanied us on these trips.
"Our local high school baseball field was in need of a concession stand. With the support from Bandon School District I was able to build one for my Eagle Scout Project. I enjoy working construction, so I thought this would the perfect project. I built an 8 x 12 building with a pitched metal roof and shelves that line the inside of the building. I would like to thank my father, my grandfather, Mr. Proehl, Jennifer Schulz, Alexander Schulz and the late Hiemer Kiefer for their support, time and help.
"I would also like to thank everyone who has been part of my Scouting journey, I couldn’t have done it without their dedication to Troop 313."